Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,611 in the last 365 days.

Update RE: I89 South Burlington

Be advised that both lanes north bound on rt I89 in the vicinity of exit 14 South Burlington are now open and traffic is beginning to flow.  The south bound passing lane is still closed while emergency services continue to clear the accident.

 

 

Vermont State Police

Sgt Thomas Howard

802-878-7111

 

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, September 30, 2021 12:27 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: Howard, Thomas <Thomas.Howard@vermont.gov> Subject: I89 South Burlington

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

TO: All area media outlets

 

FROM: Vermont State Police

 

RE: Lane closures

 

To all area media outlets be advised that I89 in the vicinity of exit 14 in the median is currently experience lane closures due to a motor vehicle accident. The passing lanes both north and south in this area are currently closed. Drivers can expect delays for an undermined amount of time. An updated press release will be issued when more information is available. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

 

 

VSP State Police

Sgt Thomas Howard

802-878-7111

You just read:

Update RE: I89 South Burlington

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.