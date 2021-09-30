Update RE: I89 South Burlington
Be advised that both lanes north bound on rt I89 in the vicinity of exit 14 South Burlington are now open and traffic is beginning to flow. The south bound passing lane is still closed while emergency services continue to clear the accident.
Vermont State Police
Sgt Thomas Howard
802-878-7111
To all area media outlets be advised that I89 in the vicinity of exit 14 in the median is currently experience lane closures due to a motor vehicle accident. The passing lanes both north and south in this area are currently closed. Drivers can expect delays for an undermined amount of time. An updated press release will be issued when more information is available. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
