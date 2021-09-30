Update RE: I89 South Burlington

Be advised that both lanes north bound on rt I89 in the vicinity of exit 14 South Burlington are now open and traffic is beginning to flow. The south bound passing lane is still closed while emergency services continue to clear the accident.

Vermont State Police

Sgt Thomas Howard

802-878-7111

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, September 30, 2021 12:27 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: Howard, Thomas <Thomas.Howard@vermont.gov> Subject: I89 South Burlington

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.