Bridge Preservation Work on I-99 in Benner Township Starts Monday

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted motorists today that it expects bridge preservation work on Interstate 99 in Benner Township, Centre County, to begin Monday, October 4. This work will improve a bridge spanning a tributary of Spring Creek approximately one mile east of State College from a condition rating of fair to good.

The contractor will utilize a rolling roadblock on October 4 while raising the bridge off the beam seat that could result in stopped and slowed traffic within the work zone while the work takes place. The rolling roadblock will only be in effect on October 4.

The contractor will also implement a single lane closure on October 4 through October 11. The lane closure will allow the contractor to remove and replace the anchor bolts at the beam. PennDOT expects work on this bridge to be complete by Monday, October 11.

This work is part of a contract that includes improvements to the Karthaus Truss bridge spanning the west branch of the Susquehanna River on Route 879 in Burnside Township, Centre County, and Karthaus Township, Clearfield County. Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA, is the contractor for this $1.15 million contract. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

