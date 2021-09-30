San Francisco Transgender Film Festival announces 2021 edition of annual festival, Nov. 11-14
The world’s first and longest-running transgender film festival is accessible online — at home and on any device — for viewers worldwideSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawna Virago, artistic director of the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) today announced the 2021 edition of the annual festival dedicated to films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers, highlighting innovative, experimental, and outside-the-box films. Now in its 24th year, SFTFF runs online from November 11-14, with a rich offering of six new short film programs, featuring a range of genres from documentaries and politics to animation, dance, music, romance, coming-of-age tales, and thrillers.
Said Virago, “This year’s festival features powerful and vibrant film works that showcase trans and gender-non-conforming communities’ resilience and strength along with their street smarts, sass, sexuality, friendship, humor, and courage. Virago continued, “It’s deeply personal and imperative to tell our trans stories — the stories that mainstream media platforms aren’t interested in telling — and share our filmmakers’ creative visions with audiences worldwide, making these films accessible from the comfort of home.”
The festival’s full film line-up with information regarding the filmmakers, e-tickets, and program streaming will be made available to the public on Friday, October 15th at SFTFF.org. All programs are offered on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale and are closed-captioned for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences.
SFTFF was founded in 1997 as the world’s first transgender film festival and continues to blaze a path independent from mainstream festivals by holding true to its DIY, community social justice, and artist-driven roots. 2022 will mark the festival’s 25th-anniversary celebration.
SFTFF - 2021 FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS
Some of the initial 2021 SFTFF film offerings include (in alphabetical order):
Nimzo (USA). Directed by Adelina Anthony. 17 minutes.
With a cast of entirely trans folks, Nimzo tells the story of its titular character, a trans man of color, who is dealing with a confrontation from the past, while trying to fill his testosterone supply during the pandemic shortage. Nizmo deals with themes of existence, death, grief, vulnerability, and a struggle to forgive.
Pink & Blue (USA). Directed by Carmen LoBue. 13 minutes.
After a surprise first-time pregnancy, a Trans couple of color wrestles with how the new baby will affect their relationship, and how to raise a child in a binary world.
Sorry Out Of Gender (UK). Directed by Fox and Owl (My Genderation film collective). 3 minutes.
This music video by the non-binary musician Shonalika packs a lot of ideas into 180 seconds, exploring how a non-binary person navigates a gendered world.
Sweetness (USA). Directed by ND Johnson. 5 minutes.
In this queer thriller, Tara, a Black trans woman, befriends a young eccentric trans fem who sets fire to the life Tara thinks she desires. But when her boyfriend, Marcus, a proud Black man, takes her on an anniversary road trip to rekindle their flame, Tara finds herself warring for her independence.
Treelogy (USA). Directed by Eden Knutilla. 13 minutes.
This experimental film reflects on relationships and their impact on the environment and investigates the intersection of trash, queerness, and consumption.
ABOUT - SAN FRANCISCO TRANSGENDER FILM FESTIVAL (SFTFF)
The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) presents and screens films that promote the visibility of transgender and gender-variant people and challenge the mainstream media’s negative stereotypes of our communities. We provide opportunities for transgender and gender-variant media artists, build community through our festival and engage our audiences in cross-community dialogue.
Shawna Virago has been the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival’s artistic director since 2003, curating the programs, organizing fundraising, and coordinating production staff and volunteers. Virago’s own original films have screened at festivals throughout the world. Virago is a celebrated transgender singer/songwriter, known for her mix of original songs, storytelling, and standup.
