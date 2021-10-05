PuzzQuest Welcome New Artist Maureen Bennett
Creating intricate high-quality puzzles from original works of art. PuzzQuest was born out of a love of art, from painting to photography, and design.
It’s all about not being afraid of colour!”PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PuzzQuest is excited to welcome professional acrylic painter Maureen Bennett to the growing number of artists found on PuzzQuest. PuzzQuest offers unique, high-quality puzzles from original works of art.
— Maureen Bennett
PuzzQuest was born out of a love of art, from painting to photography, sculpture, and design. Being surrounded by art adds pleasure to daily life. The company seeks out unknown artists and hidden gems and turns their art into creative puzzles, allowing unknown but passionate creators to share their works of art worldwide.
Maureen Bennett spent 30 years working in quilting, stained glass and fused glass before adding acrylic painting on canvas to her list of talents. She envisioned expanding the principles of glass and fabric design into acrylic on canvas. She developed her own striking and self-taught style of acrylic art paintings that are geometrical, full of angles and include her signature bold clean lines of different colours and brilliant hues that create depth and vibrancy, which are offset with simplified forms and solid shapes.
Bennett has lived and traveled extensively. She paints from memory and the emotional experience rather than photographs. Her landscape paintings have a feeling of peace, solitude and quiet while expressing in colour what cannot be spoken with words.
Two PuzzQuest puzzles feature Bennett’s artwork, Music and Snowy Reflection. Both puzzles feature bright, bold colours. Music features a piano, saxophone and music notes, while Snowy Reflection depicts a bold imagining of a snowy mountain and lake.
“It’s all about not being afraid of colour,” Bennett said.
The 1000 piece puzzles will provide hours of enjoyment. The finished puzzles are 70x50cm (28x20 in) and would make a great addition to any wall. Both puzzles are currently available for pre-order and will ship in November 2021. Quantities are limited. All orders ship free to the continental United States and Canada and include a bonus poster with the puzzle’s image to assist in solving as well as a bonus screensaver of the artwork for your phone and computer.
PuzzQuest makes every effort to ensure that every puzzle is crafted with the highest quality and workmanship. Sturdy pieces, a beautiful finish, and intricate details set PuzzQuest puzzles apart. Every PuzzQuest jigsaw puzzle is manufactured using premium quality, environment-friendly recycled paper, handcrafted cutting dies, and a proprietary manufacturing process that creates minimal puzzle dust in the box. The UV oil varnish protective coating on every die-cut 2mm industry-leading thickness piece gives the puzzle a soothing well-constructed feel while protecting your finished work from the elements.
PuzzQuest does more than just sell puzzles. Its goal is to help develop art and art communities. For every puzzle sold, a percentage goes directly back to the contributing artist to help them continue their work. PuzzQuest also supports art charities worldwide to help inspire new artists to flourish.
“PuzzQuest is proud to have Maureen as one of their talented contributing artists,” said Founder and CEO of PuzzQuest, George Gill. “Her art takes on a new life through her exuberant use of colour laid down in parallel strips and offset with solid shapes.”
For more information visit, PuzzQuest.com or follow PuzzQuest on social media.
facebook.com/PuzzQuest.Official
instagram.com/puzzquest
Lorie Gill
PuzzQuest
+1 877-697-8289
shop@puzzquest.com