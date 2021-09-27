PuzzQuest Welcome New Artist Jim Babbage
PuzzQuest is proud to have Jim as one of their talented contributing artists”PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PuzzQuest is excited to welcome technical photographer Jim Babbage to the growing number of artists found on PuzzQuest. PuzzQuest offers unique, high-quality puzzles from original works of art.
PuzzQuest seeks out unknown artists and hidden gems and turns their work of art into creative puzzles, allowing unknown but passionate creators to share their works of art worldwide. PuzzQuest was born out of a love of art, from painting to photography, sculpture, and design. Being surrounded by art adds pleasure to daily life.
The puzzle Catfish Sunrise features art by Jim Babbage. The image has vibrant colors and incredible detail in a stunning outdoor scene featuring a sunrise at Catfish Lake near Obatanga Provincial Park.
"The sun was just coming up with a promise of some brilliant color. When the sun got a little higher, it exposed the rich pinks of the quartz, rubbed smooth no doubt by glaciers, making the scene even more magical," Babbage said.
The 1000 piece puzzle will provide hours of enjoyment. The finished puzzle is 50x70cm (20x28in) and would make a great addition to any wall. Catfish Lake is currently available for pre-order and will ship in November 2021. Quantities are limited. All orders ship free to the continental United States and Canada and include a bonus poster with the puzzle's image to assist in solving as well as a bonus screensaver of the artwork for your phone and computer.
PuzzQuest makes every effort to ensure that every puzzle is crafted with the highest quality and workmanship. Sturdy pieces, a beautiful finish, and intricate details set PuzzQuest puzzles apart. Every PuzzQuest jigsaw puzzle is manufactured using premium quality, environment-friendly recycled paper, handcrafted cutting dies, and a proprietary manufacturing process that creates minimal puzzle dust in the box. The UV oil varnish protective coating on every die-cut 2mm industry-leading thickness piece gives the puzzle a soothing well-constructed feel while protecting your finished work from the elements.
PuzzQuest does more than just sell puzzles. Its goal is to help develop art and art communities. For every puzzle sold, a percentage goes directly back to the contributing artist to help them continue their work. PuzzQuest also supports art charities worldwide to help inspire new artists to flourish.
"PuzzQuest is proud to have Jim as one of their talented contributing artists," said Founder and CEO of PuzzQuest, George Gill. "Jim Babbage's work is thoughtful and stunning."
