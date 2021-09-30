Elite Builders & Management Doubles Footprint of Retail Space Surrounding Iconic Chelsea Restaurant at 119 Seventh Ave
EINPresswire.com/ -- M/WBE steel contractor and design-build firm moves walls, adds new staircase and other key elements for 4Ksf expansion of retail space Cafeteria Restaurant building
Elite Builders & Management (“EBM”), a New York-based M/WBE design-build company specializing in ornamental, structural, and miscellaneous steel, has been retained for the nearly 4,000-square-foot multi-level expansion of the adjacent retail and residential spaces surrounding Cafeteria, the long-established “Sex and the City” restaurant at 119 Seventh Avenue, on the corner of West 17th Street.
EBM’s extensive role in the project encompasses fully shoring up the building in order to remove existing masonry walls and install new steel frames along the perimeter for an open glass concept. In addition, EBM is reinforcing the ceilings between the restaurant -- which is operating 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week -- and the second-floor residences in the building, as well as adding a staircase between the lower and grade levels, and a new 55-foot fire escape in the back of the building.
“What makes this project so complex is that we are working on the expansion of an active restaurant in a mixed-use building,” points out EBM Vice President Alex Chalkias. “To accomplish the work in a timely fashion, we have had to figure out ways to work around the dining clientele and the residents in the floors above with minimal disruption. Sound attenuation and implementing careful protocols for sealing off the spaces in which we are working have been key.”
Adds Christella Xu, President of EBM, “This was always an ambitious project. Although the work was temporarily delayed by the pandemic, we are at full speed again and working with a stellar project team!”
The project team includes C3D Architecture, PLLC, structural engineering firm MSP Engineering, Inc., and general contracting firm Masterpiece Construction. Project completion is anticipated in 2022.
About Elite Builders & Management ("EBM")
Elite Builders & Management is an M/WBE design-build company that provides high-quality, customized, steel fabrications and installation for projects of all sizes. With a focus on commercial, residential, municipal, and institutional facilities projects in multiple capacities, among its multi-faceted service lines are general contracting and project management. EBM offers premium services commencing with a state-of-the-art fabrication shop. Its projects are executed by a dedicated and skilled team offering years of professional experience and recognized for their ability to prioritize and remain organized even when conditions become demanding.
EBM offers a single point of contact that minimizes risks, maximizes efficiency, and keeps costs low. Its management team, comprising Christella Xu, President, Alex Chalkias, Vice President, and, John Chalkias, Chief of Design, work hand-in-hand to set goals, foresee and define potential issues, identify opportunities, study alternatives, and provide immediate and collaborative solutions.
