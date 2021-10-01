“International Entrepreneur Sees the American Dream Well and Alive”
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By Peter Woodson
“The best view comes after the hardest climb”—this is the motto that CloudSeller CEO Mehboob (“Mabs”) Rasool lives his life. As an international entrepreneur and tech inventor of IP patents, Mabs has found his niche in the State of Texas.
Growing up as a first-generation immigrant in the United Kingdom, Mabs grew up watching his parents struggle to build a better life for his family than what they experienced in Pakistan. Mabs father, Ghulam, started the Rasool entrepreneurship legacy, where he opened up a small retail shop selling clothing out of a local flea market in England. As a young boy, Mabs recalls getting up at five in the morning each week to help his dad at the market. Though he was often tired and worn down, Mabs fondly looks back on the lessons he learned as a hard-nosed salesman and capitalist achiever.
The building blocks of his youth work ethic carried into his adulthood and spurred his desire to carve his own economic destiny. Eventually coming to the realization that his fortune and future was not in the United Kingdom, Mabs decided to move his life and his family to the United States. Without having any extended family or friends in the States, Mabs had nothing else to distract him from his goal of business dominance.
Applying his extraordinary intellect and extensive business experience, this journey led Mabs to create CloudSeller. Mab’s creation, CloudSeller, is not your average online retailer. The business owns patented software that helps consumers find the quickest and lowest-priced goods in online retail outlets and is set to impact the entire used eCommerce market.
Funny enough, Mabs was inspired to create CloudSeller as a result of his childhood. Seeing his parents struggle to find beds, clothing, and toys for their children and were often forced to purchase used goods. Mabs decided to make his mark in the used goods market via eCommerce. The number of grateful testimonials and interested investors that Mabs has received is staggering for the man who once struggled to sell clothes out of a flea market.
When asked why he came to the United States to pursue his business, Mabs doesn’t describe any specific regulations or tax break availability—instead, the idea that anyone can be what they want to be in the United States. And for Mabs, the best is yet to come.
Peter Woodson
Peter Woodson
