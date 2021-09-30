Embezzlement Investigation

September 30, 2021

Waterloo, Iowa – On July 13, 2021, members of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa State Patrol, served a search warrant in Waterloo at the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, located at 1112 Mobile Street.

The Division of Criminal Investigation received information alleging the misuse of funds from the non-profit Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center by the Center’s Director, Jesse Henderson. The Division of Criminal Investigation initiated an investigation and identified additional information corroborating the allegations of misuse of funds.

The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center and its program partners provide many valuable services to the Waterloo Community. The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds from the Center is to ensure the money given to the center is utilized for proper expenditures.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

Media contact: Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Michael Motsinger, (515) 729-3706.