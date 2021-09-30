Submit Release
News Search

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,609 in the last 365 days.

Embezzlement Investigation

September 30, 2021

Waterloo, Iowa – On July 13, 2021, members of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa State Patrol, served a search warrant in Waterloo at the Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center, located at 1112 Mobile Street.

The Division of Criminal Investigation received information alleging the misuse of funds from the non-profit Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center by the Center’s Director, Jesse Henderson. The Division of Criminal Investigation initiated an investigation and identified additional information corroborating the allegations of misuse of funds.  

The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center and its program partners provide many valuable services to the Waterloo Community.  The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of funds from the Center is to ensure the money given to the center is utilized for proper expenditures.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.  No further information will be released at this time.

Media contact: Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Michael Motsinger, (515) 729-3706.

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

Embezzlement Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.