Salsa Kings Launches Three Packages for Its Dance Classes

One of Miami's leading Latin dance studios has new packages for online and in-studio dance classes.

Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings today announced the official launch of three packages for its dance classes.

“Become a Salsa Kings member for as little as $10 per month and enjoy a group salsa lesson in Miami tonight to de-stress, have fun, and exercise connection with your significant other or someone new,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario," and more.

As it relates to the newly-launched dance classes, Fernandez explained that the packages are for in-person classes. Singles and Couples, however, are hybrid (in-person and online dance classes).

“Each Singles and Couples class starts from the very beginning, perfect for beginners, and smoothly advances challenging all levels of dancers,” Fernandez said.

“Even if you can’t make it to the studio, there’s no reason to worry,” Fernandez revealed. “We live broadcast your group salsa dancing classes for adults in Miami and bachata classes online, so you and your significant other can join in on our fun Latin dance lessons for couples Miami right from your living room.”

In addition to launching three packages for its dance classes, Salsa Kings is also gaining popularity on one of the world's hottest social media platforms. The company has more than 20K followers on TikTok. Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit salsakings.com/podcast and https://salsakings.com/blog.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

