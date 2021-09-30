Uplift Florae Announces Launch of Premier Superfood Blends

Superfoods blends of Uplift Florae

Raise a glass to plant-based adaptogens and nootropics

It feels good to feel good and it feels good to do good.” — Phil Masiello, founder of Uplift Florae

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For health- and planet-conscious individuals seeking pure and clean ingredients to incorporate into their diet, Uplift Florae (pronounced ‘Flor eye’ - Latin for Plant Life) is excited to announce its brand of superfood products that lay the foundation for a healthful and environmentally-conscious plant-based line of nutrient-rich products. Designed, developed, and manufactured in the U.S., Uplift formulas are superior to other daily nutritional drinks. In fact, Uplift’s greens formula has a patented red algae blend harvested in the North Atlantic. Uplift products are vegan, Keto, and paleo friendly; gluten-free, and non-GMO.

“It feels good to feel good and it feels good to do good,” says founder, Phil Masiello of his vision for Uplift.

Inspired by his weight-loss journey and the need to consume protein powders without added sucralose and fillers, Phil turned to a nutritionist and formulator to create products void of the unnecessary sugars and additives, and created powerful, clean nutrients at affordable prices. All raw materials have been tested for quality and purity.

“The essence of Uplift Florae is to demonstrate our core beliefs by being a truly inclusive and engaging brand,” adds Phil. “Where other ‘wellness’ brands utilize unattainable models and extreme fitness goals – we celebrate those who FEEL good, rather than just look good.”

Each of the 5 products below are available for purchase online at GetUplifted.com and Amazon.com. Notably, these plant-based products are tasty and low in calories. The Uplift Protein Powder has 14 grams of protein and only 100 calories per serving. All Uplift products are non-GMO, and are vegan-, keto-, and paleo-friendly -- and gluten-free.

Products are available for individual purchase or as a complete set -- with an optional subscription plan.

• Plant Power Vegan Protein Vanilla

• Phyto-Superfood Green Drink

• Tranqui-latte Bolden Milk

• Lean Bean Power Coffee– Skinny Brew Coffee Power Drink

• Hot Sexy Cocoa Adaptogen Blend– Elixir for Better Libido Performance

Eating plants reduces your carbon footprint up to 73 percent. Even if you're not 100 percent vegan, making efforts to reduce the amount of animal products you consume will benefit you and the environment!

With the environment in mind, shipping boxes for Uplift products are non-bleached paperboard that can be re-purposed as storage boxes instead of plastic tubs. But, if you dispose of it, it's just cardboard! Not bleached or treated, it's biodegradable and easily recycled.

Get rid of the sugar. Get rid of the fillers. Get rid of all the plastic. For more information and to order online, please visit www.GetUplifted.com.

About Uplift Florae

Founded by Phil Masiello and his support team, Uplift is a brand of superfood products that lay the foundation for a healthful and environmentally-conscious plant-based line of nutrient-rich products meant to align physical and mental wellbeing with honesty, originality, and sincerity. Through its eco-conscious packaging, Uplift strives to lower the plastic footprint and keep our planet safe. Uplift products are non-GMO, are vegan-, keto-, and paleo-friendly, and gluten-free.

For media inquiries/sample requests, email Yes@getuplifted.com

###

Uplift Florae