All-electric commercial vehicles supported with EGLE Fuel Transformation Program grants

In recognition of Nation Drive Electric Week, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is announcing five organizations that will receive grants to replace old diesel trucks with new all-electric versions. More than $1.5 million in funds will be awarded under EGLE's Fuel Transformation Program to support the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

The organizations to receive funds include Cintas Corporation, city of Ann Arbor, Padnos, Granger Container Services, and the city of Grand Rapids. These projects will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in a total of nine counties including: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Kent, Livingston, Oakland, Ottawa, Washtenaw and Wayne. Four of these counties are in non-attainment areas for the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standard for ozone, and five are high asthma burden areas.

Collectively these projects will reduce 1,809.43 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents and 5.72 metric tons of nitrogen oxide emissions over the life of the vehicles. "Replacing older, diesel vehicles with all-electric vehicles aligns with the state's Mi Healthy Climate Plan and will increase the adoption of zero emission vehicles," said Elizabeth M. Browne, director of EGLE's Materials Management Division. "Reduced emissions will help people have cleaner air to breathe and fewer health concerns."

In addition to the announcement of these grants, EGLE will offer a webinar titled, "Medium and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Electrification - Challenges, Resources, and Successes," at 2 p.m. EST on Oct. 13. The webinar will include information on upcoming grant funding options for the electrification of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Go to Michigan.gov/EGLEEvents to register for the event.

Also, to learn more about where passenger vehicle charging stations are located throughout the state, along with information on incentives for these stations, check out the EGLE electric vehicle story map titled, Traveling Michigan in an Electric Vehicle.

