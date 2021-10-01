Kinguin partners with Bitcoin Vault bringing NFTs to its global marketplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinguin, the world’s first digital marketplace for gamers, has today announced that it is bringing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to its marketplace for the very first time through a partnership with Bitcoin Vault (BTCV), a cryptocurrency trading platform. The partnership will see a selection of SkillzVault Ethereum NFTs available to purchase on Kinguin marketplace.
Bitcoin Vault is a cryptocurrency trading platform that provides an extra level of security based on a three-private-key security software - mobile GoldWallet, desktop Electrum Vault and the Key Generator app. As well as featuring all the standard Bitcoin aspects, the extra layer of features provides users with extra transparency and freedom to purchase products using cryptocurrency.
SkillzVault is a gaming talent show created in partnership between Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) and ESE Entertainment. The gaming talent show is running from July 28 to November 21 in five countries: Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, with gamers taking part in one of the two fastest growing games in the industry - Peacekeepers Elite and PlayersUnknown Battleground Mobile (PUBGM). Viewers can also experience the excitement through SkillVaults’ Twitch profile and game.tv.
Kinguin users will be able to purchase three different types of static SkillzVault competition card NFTs exclusively through the Kinguin website using both cryptocurrency and fiat payment options. Each NFT represents one of the three heroes who feature in the SkillzVault gaming talent show, which includes a Japanese Samurai, a Brazilian footballer and a South Korean K-Pop star. Both Kinguin and Bitcoin Vault ensure each NFT sold is unchangeable and tamperproof.
Mateusz Mach, Director of NFT marketplace at Kinguin said: ‘We’re really excited to partner with Bitcoin Vault, bringing our customers the opportunity to purchase an exclusive set of NFTs for the first time in our history. We’ve progressively been introducing more cryptocurrency payment solutions to our platform and for some time now, we’ve been working towards providing our customers with NFT offerings. We’re looking forward to continuing our roll out of NFTs on Kinguin marketplace and will soon be revealing even more exciting, exclusive NFT partnerships.’
Piotr Kozłowski, Chief Growth Officer at Bitcoin Vault said: ‘Kinguin is a global marketplace that’s leading the way in its industry when it comes to integrating blockchain based solutions onto its platform, services that are becoming increasingly popular amongst the digitally native gaming community. Partnering with Kinguin’s marketplace will also provide gaming fans with the easiest, most convenient and safest way to purchase our SkillzVault NFTs.’
NFTs are verifiably unique (non-fungible), digital assets. The data of an NFT is stored on a digital ledger called a blockchain, meaning that the digital asset can be certified as unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs have risen in popularity in the past year, with a range of types of NFTs being sold including digital art, videos and trading cards.
Customers wishing to purchase SkillzVault can visit the Kinguin marketplace here: https://www.kinguin.net/c/94681/nft
About Kinguin
Kinguin is a leading global video games marketplace with a mission to enhance gamers' experiences anywhere and anytime. Established in 2013, it is best known for the digital trading platform Kinguin.net. The global video games marketplace, with more than 10 million registered users, offers over 50,000 unique digital products, from video games to computer software and services.
Kinguin is also a major supporter of the esports industry, recognized as one the first large-scale sponsors of esports tournaments, events, and organizations. The company has established two physical esports facilities in Europe. Kinguin Esports Performance Center is one of the most professional and advanced esports training facilities in Europe. Kinguin Esports Lounge is among the most innovative locations for everyone with a passion for gaming.
To learn more about Kinguin visit:
www.kinguin.io www.kinguin.net
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Kinguin.net
Linkedin: pl.linkedin.com/company/kinguinofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/kinguinnet
About Bitcoin Vault
Bitcoin Vault team is developing the ecosystem based on three applications – mobile GoldWallet, desktop Electrum Vault and the Key Generator app allowing users to manage private keys. With new partnerships Bitcoin Vault universe is expanding into new territories – external wallets, payment gateways, crypto exchanges and more. Through innovations, we want to make the cryptocurrency experience safer for everyone. Check out wrapped BTCV, its flexibility of a BEP-20 token.
For up-to-date information please go to https://btcv.com/
