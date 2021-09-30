Patient Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market Trends, Size, Growth & Forecast 2028
The Global Patient Monitoring Devices and Accessories Market is predicted to reach at a high CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
The affected person monitoring devices marketplace is projected to attain USD XX billion by way of 2028 from USD XX billion in 2020, throughout the forecast duration. Integration of monitoring technologies in smartphones and wireless devices is a key fashion in affected person care, resulting in the advent of remote tracking structures, mobile private digital assistant systems, and ambulatory occasion monitors are the key elements assisting the increase of the marketplace.
Market Dynamics
The growing market for portable monitoring devices
Monitoring the temperature, blood pressure, glucose levels are few uses of portable devices. New technologies like insertable biochips are linked to an application(app) that receives the data from the chip and stores it in real-time. These all applications can help the patients who all are in remote areas or other reasons.
Segmentation
By Product Type
• Respiratory Monitoring Devices
• Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices
• Cardiac Monitoring Devices
• Temperature Monitoring Devices
• Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices
• Neuromonitoring Devices
• Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices
By End-User
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
Physician Clinics
Outpatient facilities
Home healthcare
Diagnostic Centers
Others
Key Market Players
The major companies in the patient monitoring devices market are Natus Medical, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., Nonin (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), SCHILLER, and BioTelemetry, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Masimo Corporation.
