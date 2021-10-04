Kovair Launches Cloud Based DevOps to Simplify and Streamline Releases and Deployment

Kovair a global provider of multiple software development and data synchronization tools today launched its Managed DevOps-as-a-Service.

We’re excited to launch our DevOps Cloud platform, which will facilitate customers to streamline their application development process & help them unlock the potential of their data as infrastructure.” — Bipin Shah, Chairman and CEO of Kovair Software

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovair a global provider of multiple software development and data synchronization tools today launched its Managed DevOps-as-a-Service. The Managed DevOps-as-a-Service offers a cloud-based DevOps platform that allows customers to automate their development pipelines and reduce application delivery time. This offering allows teams to focus on developing applications, relieving them of the complexity of managing the DevOps ecosystem or the operations of their DevOps platform and save on their cost of delivering applications.

Kovair’s Managed DevOps-as-a-Service solves several common DevOps challenges for customers:

• Manage complex software releases from a single platform.

• Accelerate application development time.

• Implement task-based release pipelines for automating the process from code check-in to delivery.

• Gain valuable insights into DevOps implementation through real-time reports and dashboards.

• Keep track of releases through the Release Calendar page.

• Integrate with best of breed solutions vendor tools across the product lifecycle with value stream management

• Support Pipeline-as-a-Code

• Manage pipelines from handheld devices by e-mail

“DevOps is fundamental to organizational innovation and digital transformation today,” said Bipin Shah, Chairman and CEO of Kovair Software. “We’re excited to launch our DevOps Cloud platform, which will facilitate customers to streamline their application development process and help them unlock the potential of their data as infrastructure.”

“Due to the exponential impact on market performance, businesses are strongly focused on accelerating their digital-first ventures. By aligning the strategic approach of an enterprise with the CIO Team, and their business goals, Kovair’s Managed DevOps Cloud- solution integrates best-of-breed elements of multiple DevOps tooling through Kovair proprietary plug-ins into a single overarching system, which will improve collaboration, monitoring, management and reporting, per policy and governance requirements. Combined with Kovair’s VSMP (value stream management platform) for DevSecOps and Kovair’s award-winning Omnibus supporting hybrid multi-cloud deployments, allows enterprises to benefit from a prioritized, automated, resilient, quicker and consistent value stream from the cloud platform to the services and products of the business,” stated Akshay Sharma, CTO, Kovair Software, Former Sr. Analyst at Gartner Research.

About Kovair:

Kovair Software is a Silicon Valley software products company specializing in the domain of Integrated Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) solutions and supports global software development and management. Kovair’s focus on integrating third-party best-of-breed ALM tools enables the creation of applications in a synchronized tools environment through its Omnibus Integration Platform. With its introduction of Cloud DevOps capabilities, it has a full offering of software development tools in multiple domains.

Kovair’s flagship products Omnibus Integrations, ALM Studio, QuickSync, Kovair PPM and Kovair DevOps, are highly preferred solutions by some of the major corporations globally.

Please contact Info(at)Kovair(dot)com for a quick demonstration of this capability.

