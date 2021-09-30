Dairy Food Industry Trends Include Use Of IoT Technology

Dairy Food Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Dairy Food Global Market Report 2021- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products and ensure safe product handling. IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights about a process or system. This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products. Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation. For instance, the Chinese government implemented the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform, using IoT technology to improve quality and safety of food production supply chains.

TBRC’s global dairy food market report is segmented by type into milk and butter, cheese, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products, ice cream and frozen dessert, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others.

The global dairy food market size is expected to grow from $675.78 billion in 2020 to $722.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dairy food market is expected to reach $956.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players covered in the global dairy food industry are Nestle, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited, Danone, Arla Foods.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dairy food market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dairy food market.

Dairy Food Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Milk And Butter, Cheese, Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products, Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dairy Food market overview, forecast dairy Food market size and growth for the whole market, dairy Food market segments, and geographies, dairy Food market trends, dairy Food market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

