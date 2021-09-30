Award-winning Singer-songwriter Ed Roman Finds “Happiness” On New Single

The Canadian musician releases the third single from his forthcoming full-length album, "A Recipe for Perpetual Spring" on October 1st, 2021.

(Happiness)' is one of the most vibrant singles I have heard this year”
— Michael Rand, MobAngeles

SHELBURNE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 17K monthly Spotify listeners, and with streams approaching 500K all-time, Canadian singer-songwriter Ed Roman is definitely one "happy" camper. On October 1st, 2021, the award-winner releases the 3rd single from his forthcoming album, "A Recipe For Perpetual Spring." "Happiness" (MTS Records) follows the international iTunes hit, "Tomorrow Is Today" and the Top 20 iTunes Canada hit, "Stronger."

Ed says, "I’m very excited to bring some new material to people, and I think the language exemplifies the dichotomy in the living moment."

"Happiness" was written by Ed Roman and mixed by Michael Jack. Roman and Jack co-produced the track.

In 2016, the title track from his album "Red Omen" landed in the Canadian iTunes Pop chart Top 25. The animated music video has received countless awards at film festivals around the world, raising funds and awareness for the Whole Dyslexic Foundation. The mobile phone-shot and edited music video for "Tomorrow Is Today" has also made the jump to the film festival circuit receiving worldwide accolades.

ABOUT ED ROMAN: Ed Roman is an award-winning singer-songwriter from Shelburne, Ontario, Canada. Ed’s songs have received regular rotation on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across North America and more than 600 stations worldwide. He is a Radio Music Award winner, an Artists Music Guild Award Nominee, an IMEA Award nominee, an International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a Josie Show Awards winner, a Red Carpet Holland Awards winner, and an Indie Music Channel Award winner. www.edroman.net


Ed Roman Social media:

http://www.facebook.com/edromanmusic
http://www.twitter.com/specialedroman
http://www.instagram.com/specialedroman

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

