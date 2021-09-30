Magician Ash K. Accuses National Publics Radio and PRX of Conspiracy To Ignore
NPR & PRX Conspicuously Take Zero Interest in a Super-Nerdy Thing: Magicians Touring the 48, Continental StatesSAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having gathered a pool of reluctant witnesses/reporters, San Francisco based magician Ash K. let the midwest know his displeasure at being roundly ignored by any and all NPR reportage and shows. "I mean sure magic isn't great on radio, but I have a magnificent accent, and Kevin bathes daily. That ALONE should have made us NPR featured story regulars for the whole, 120 day tour."
The two magicians began their historic tour of the 48 continental states on July 1st, and are now about three-quarters through their unprecedented tour. "Sure we're not actually using the pictured car, but that's not the point! We commit pointless, harmless fraud on all sorts of entertainment fronts! The goal has always been to bring affordable shows and magic classes for adults and kids, as well as magic just inches away, known as close-up magic."
"And why in particular does Bill Maher not invite us on the show?" At that point, a sane person in the crowd pointed out that Bill Maher is in fact neither a NPR nor PRX employee. Ash K. responded, "What is your proof?! He is amusing, and reads the work of those guest authors before they come on. Of COURSE he works for NPR and/or PRX! Do your own research!"
Magician Undeterred by Exit of Remaining Attendees As the majority of the small group closed their laptops and notepads, smiled as they gazed at their watches or pretended to get a call they had to take, and made their exit, the demonstrably unusual half of the "magic show drive across america" went on, undeterred.
"Has anybody ever seen Terry Gross and Bill Maher's producer in the same room?" he questioned the two remaining people avoiding his gaze. "No they have not. Coincidence? I think not! And sure, Peter Sagal had David Blaine on 'Wait Wait Don't Tell Me' once, but that's because David is famous, and Peter is taller than him! Everybody knows that!" Ash K. continued, "Marketplace, Morning Edition, Fresh Air, It's Been a Minute, The Takeaway, TheWorld, PBS NewsHour, This American Life, Says You, All Things Considered, Freakanomics, Radiolab, Reveal, Snap Judgement On the Media, Best of Our Knowledge, Hidden Brain, Latino USA, Weekend Edition, The Moth, The New Yorker Radio Hour, Hear and Now, Humankind - what do they ALL have in common?" he asked the now almost empty room. One brave soul raised their hand, "Uh, excellence in programming, and a high regard for their audience? "Maybe smarty pants," responded Ash K., hands on hips, "but clearly they hate historic magic tours!" The remaining two people packed their bags, waved goodbye, as one was heard to say, "Ash K. seems … interesting."
Two Different Styles
Ash K., aka Northern California’s funniest magician, was named the BayList Winner in the arts & entertainment category by readers of The San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate.com. Hailing from the tiny Eastern European country of Balka (he helpfully explains, "Go to Poland, and make a right – can't miss it."), Ash K. is often described with quirky and vaudeville come to life.
Kevin the Cap practices what he calls Smart Magic for Smart People. Like Ash K., he is a Magician Member in good standing of the internationally recognized Academy of Magical Arts, known for its clubhouse, Hollywood's Magic Castle.
Zoom Shows, Too
His business partner having just successfully made a small room of humans vanished, Kevin the Cap went on record, because there was nothing else to be done: "You just go to the website, MagicShowDriveAcrossAmerica.com, pick which one of us you want to see, and which show – from strolling magic to a full stage show – and fill out the form. I will then confirm, you sign and get us your deposit, and you're all set for seeing some GREAT magic, LIVE! We guarantee your satisfaction, money back guaranteed."
Learn more about Ash K. at WhoAteTheRabbit.com, and KidsMagicSanFranciscoBayArea.com.
Learn more about Kevin the Cap at KevinTheCap.com.
Learn more & Book their shows at MagicShowDriveAcrossAmerica.com
Social Media Links
Facebook: http://tiny.cc/FacebookMSDAA TikTok: http://tiny.cc/TikTokMSDAA
Instagram: http://tiny.cc/InstagramMSDAA Twitter: http://tiny.cc/TwitterMSDAA
About the Tour
Kevin the Cap explained the historic significance of the tour: “Several scholars told us that we are the first to drive through the continental 48 states & D.C. in a season. From ancient times until the 1940s, entertainers rode on horses, then in wagons, and then cars from town to town, bringing their comedy acts, ventriloquism, gymnastics, dramatic readings, and magic acts to crowds eager for diversion and something different. With the rise of movies nearly a century ago, then aviation, that migratory version of our profession disappeared, and entertainers simply take a plane to their next engagement. We’re both a bit of a throwback, and audiences love it.”
* Ash K. & Kevin the Cap will continue to adhere to public health protocols as determined by the CDC and individual communities. * *
Kevin A. Madden
MusicAndMagic.com
+1 415-349-0632
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Booking Magicians Ash K. or Kevin the Cap Made Easy!