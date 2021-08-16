MAGICIANS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP FOR NATIONAL VACCINATION EFFORT
ALL PUBLIC & PRIVATE HEALTH AGENCIES INVITED TO PROMOTE CLINICS OR REWARD VACCINATION WITH MAGIC • WAR ON COVID 19 & VARIANTS •
We aren't going to argue, but we ARE going to make ourselves available to officials wanting to have safe events to promote or reward vaccination.”TROUTVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squarely facing the newest challenge of their 2021, nationwide tour through all 48 states in 120 days, two magicians announced that they will also be available to partner with health officials and firms to promote vaccination against the virus, which is filling hospitals across America.
— Kevin the Cap, Magician
"The simple fact is," explained half of the duo, Kevin the Cap, "that our bookings are vanishing as the Delta variant spreads like wildfire, and Americans refuse vaccination, even as their neighbors are hospitalized." He continued, "We aren't going to argue, but we ARE going to make ourselves available to officials wanting to have safe events to promote or reward vaccination."
The two magicians began their unprecedented, historic tour of the 48 continental states on July 1st, and are now about 1/3rd through their tour. "We had to decide what to do about this unanticipated development," continued the other magician, Ash K. "When we left California, we had no idea that many Americans would simply refuse the vaccination, fellow Americans who would never dream of driving without a seatbelt," and interjected Kevin, "... and who would yell at somebody about to drive drunk."
The two were emphatic that they continue to be available for both magic classes for adults and kids, as well as both their two, full shows and magic just inches away, known as close-up magic. "We just now offer this third option," explained Kevin.
WILL NOT HOST SPREADER EVENTS:
At their indoor shows, the two have begun to require proof of complete vaccination, and for their vaccination shows, whether as a reward to the vaccinated, or for coinciding with clinics, they adhere to strict public-health protocols, including masks for all attendants, and six feet of separation. "Spraying disinfectant on objects is good theater, but doesn't help air-born viruses from transmission - we have to be smart about fighting this."
The goal has always been to bring magic to people after a hard time for the country. Reached at his hotel in Troutville, Virginia, Kevin explained, "Magic is a want, not a need, and people have zero reason to know what a magic show costs. By both publishing our many kinds of shows, even close-up, strolling magic with cards and coins for guests, to Ash K.'s library shows, to my magic classes for adults and kids, we make sure the only surprise you get is us exceeding every expectation you have of us. Whether it's a vaccination clinic, summer camp shows, retirement communities, libraries, or a home kids party, we have something for everybody ... and no hidden fees or charges."
TWO DIFFERENT STYLES:
Ash K., aka Northern California’s funniest magician, was named the BayList Winner in the arts & entertainment category by readers of The San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate.com. Hailing from the tiny Eastern European country of Balka (he helpfully explains, "Go to Poland, and make a right – can't miss it."), Ash K. is often described with quirky and vaudeville come to life.
Kevin the Cap practices what he calls Smart Magic for Smart People. Like Ash K., he is a Magician Member in good standing of the internationally recognized Academy of Magical Arts, known for its clubhouse, Hollywood's Magic Castle.
Kevin noted, "Look at the website, pick one of us, and book your show!"
Back at his hotel in Roanoke, Ash K. explained, "Kevin made it super easy. You just go to the website, MagicShowDriveAcrossAmerica.com, pick which one of us you want to see, and which show – from strolling magic to a full stage show – and fill out the form. Kevin then confirms, you sign and get us your deposit, and you're all set for seeing some GREAT magic, LIVE! No Zoom shows on this tour!"
Learn more about Ash K. at WhoAteTheRabbit.com, and KidsMagicSanFranciscoBayArea.com
Learn more about Kevin the Cap at KevinTheCap.com
Learn more & Book their shows at MagicShowDriveAcrossAmerica.com
ABOUT THE TOUR:
Kevin further explained the historic origin of the tour: “Several historians of magic told us that we are the first to drive through all 48 states in a season. From ancient times until the 1940s, entertainers rode on horses, then in wagons, and then cars from town to town, bringing their comedy acts, ventriloquism, gymnastics, dramatic readings, and magic acts to crowds eager for diversion and something different. With the rise of movies nearly a century ago, then aviation, that migratory version of our profession disappeared, and entertainers simply take a plane to their next engagement. We’re both a bit of a throwback, and audiences love it.”
* * Back in the spring, the Center for Disease Control had determined that surfaces are not how the infamous virus is transmitted, and with massive vaccinations, a tour seemed doable. Ash K. & Kevin the Cap will continue to adhere to public health protocols as determined by the CDC and individual communities. * *
CONTACTING US:
MagicShowDriveAcrossAmerica.com
For Underwriting Inquiries: advertising at musicandmagic dot com
Media Inquiries: Kevin at musicandmagic dot com
ADDITIONAL SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:
TikTok: http://tiny.cc/TikTokMSDAA
Instagram: http://tiny.cc/InstagramMSDAA
Kevin A. Madden
MusicAndMagic.com
+1 415-349-0632
Kevin the Cap charming Idaho with Magic