City of Edmond Achieves Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Certification

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Edmond, is proud to announce the city has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.

“The City of Edmond is honored to be recognized as an Oklahoma Film Friendly Community,” said City Manager Larry Stevens. “In recent years, we have seen the great benefit of working closely with movie productions in our city and want to ensure that everyone in the future knows that Edmond is ‘A Great Place to Film’.”

Located north of Oklahoma City, the City of Edmond features unique shopping and dining options, hiking and biking trails throughout its many city parks and historic sites, like the 1889 Territorial Schoolhouse and the University of Central Oklahoma’s Old North, which have proven to be attractive sites for filmmakers. The City of Edmond has welcomed many recent film productions, including “Dotty and Soul”, “A Country Romance”, “Deadly Misconduct”, “Family Camp” and the upcoming Lionsgate theatrical release “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story”.

“We’re thrilled to announce the City of Edmond as the latest community to achieve ‘film friendly’ certification through the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “We appreciate the city’s long-standing support of the film and television industry in their community and look forward to the future of production in this area.”

For more information on filming in the City of Edmond, visit edmondok.com.

For more information on OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community program including a list of certified film friendly communities, visit okfilmmusic.org/filmfriendly.

About the Oklahoma Film + Music Office: Under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) works to promote the state as a viable hub for film, television and music production as well as further develop opportunities for workforce, business and community growth within these sectors. For more information on the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, including the state’s film incentives and additional resources, visit okfilmmusic.org.

About the Oklahoma Department of Commerce: The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is the primary economic development entity in the state. The organization is responsible for supporting local communities, stimulating growth of the existing businesses, attracting new business, and promoting the development and availability of a skilled workforce. Commerce also works to foster an entrepreneurial culture and infrastructure in Oklahoma to encourage the start-up of new businesses and partner with communities to ensure existing businesses grow and prosper.