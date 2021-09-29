Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 700 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, in the 700 block of L Street, Northwest.

approximately 2:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim. The victim flagged down an officer for assistance. The suspect was apprehended by the assisting officers.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 32 year-old Christopher Proctor, of Beltsville, MD was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

