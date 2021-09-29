Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in a Burglary One While Armed Offense: 5800 Block of Foote Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made and additional suspects are sought in reference to a Burglary One While Armed offense that occurred Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the 5800 block of Foote Street, Northeast.

At approximately 12:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim, in the hallway of a residential building, at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns, assaulted the victim and forced the victim into their residence. Once inside, the suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated on the scene.

­­­On Monday, September 27, 2021, pursuant to a juvenile custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile female, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Burglary One While Armed.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.