Traffic Signal Improvements to Begin Next Week on Route 150

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to next week’s start of a traffic signal improvement project in downtown Lock Haven. Nine signalized intersections on Route 150 and one on Route 120 will see improvements under this project.

Work will start at the intersection of Route 150 and Mill Street on Monday, October 4. The contractor will restrict traffic to a single lane while work is ongoing. These are daylight closures, and the contractor will lift them at the close of each workday. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone as they may encounter flaggers in the roadway.

Improvements include upgrades to the traffic signal supports, vehicular and pedestrian signal heads and controllers, installing ADA-compliant curb ramps with detectable warning surfaces, curbing and sidewalks, paving, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT will issue updates on the project as improvements begin at each signalized intersection.

M&B Services LLC of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this $2.7 million job. This project will continue into the 2022 constructions season, with completion expected in September of 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

