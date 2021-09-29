Box Culvert Work Near Milesburg is Complete

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a box culvert replacement project in Centre County is complete. The new box culvert spans an unnamed tributary of Bald Eagle Creek on Route 1006 (Water Street) near Milesburg. Work began July 15 and completion of the project improves the structure’s condition rating from poor to good.

Route 1006 is now open to traffic and the two-lane temporary roadway that carried traffic around the work zone is no longer in use.

This work was a joint effort between PennDOT’s Centre County Maintenance Division and CriLon Corporation of Somerset, PA. The contractor built and paved the temporary roadway, set the new box culvert, paved the approaches and installed guide rail. PennDOT performed excavation, removed the old box culvert, and completed back-filling. The project cost was $642,000. Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

