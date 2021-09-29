Traffic Patterns to Change on Route 46 Bridge Jobs in McKean County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to traffic pattern changes on two Route 46 bridges in Norwich Township, McKean County. The bridges are about 2 ½ miles apart. Replacing these bridges will improve their rating from poor to good.

One bridge spans Lost Run near the village of Betula. The second bridge spans a branch of Potato Creek about one mile south of Colegrove.

Starting tomorrow, September 30, traffic will be moved from the temporary roadways at each location and placed back on Route 46. Traffic at each site will still be in a one-lane, alternating pattern, controlled by temporary traffic signals. Although work on the structures is complete, this pattern will remain in place as project finish work takes place. That work includes paving, guide rail updates, and pavement markings. PennDOT expects full completion at both sites by the end of October.

The contractor on this $1.3 million job has been Dean Construction, Inc. of Smethport, PA. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

