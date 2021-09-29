Fort Duquesne Bridge Ramp Inspection Thursday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities at the Fort Duquesne Bridge (I-279) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday, September 30 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure on the ramp that carries traffic from southbound I-279 to the Fort Duquesne Bridge (lower deck) will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Crews from Mackin Engineering Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

