Projected Housing Needs

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to implement part of E2SHB 1220 (2021) (Chapter 254,Laws of 2021) , particularly Section 2, subsection 2 (a through d).

The consultant will project the number of housing units necessary to manage 20-year projected growth in each county in the state including:

  • Units for moderate, low, very low, and extremely low-income households; and
  • Emergency housing, emergency shelters, and permanent supportive housing.

The consultant will also develop guidance and recommendations to implement the following amendments to the GMA. (See attached Request for Proposals).

Bids due: October 25, 2021

Download RFP (PDF)

Revision Summary (PDF)

