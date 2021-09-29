Make a Dog’s Day – Free Virtual Classes for Every Pet Family
...are we better pet parents than before the pandemic began? We all know pets benefit from training, but humans should always be learning how to be better companions as well.”BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) and Subaru are offering an entire day of programming to celebrate the relationship we have with our dogs. From integrating tricks into your daily walks to build confidence and control, to the science of how to make your dog happy, and even how to take the best photos for Instagram, there’s something for everyone on Thursday, October 21st.
In conjunction with Subaru Loves Pets Month and National Make a Dog’s Day, Berkeley Humane is lifting up the underdog, highlighting shelter pets, and offering a day of free classes to help dog owners/guardians better bond with their furry companions.
“Many of us continue to be spending more time at home with our pets, but are we better pet parents than before the pandemic began?” asked Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s Executive Director. “We all know pets benefit from training, but humans should always be learning how to be better companions as well.”
Experts include Zazie Todd, PhD, pet behavior expert and award-winning author of Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy; Mark Rogers, award-winning San Francisco pet photographer; Francis Metcalf, dog behavior expert and founder of the Canine Circus School in Oakland; Nancy Frensley, Berkeley Humane’s Head Trainer with over 30 years of training experience; and Carly Skonnord, Berkeley Humane’s Pet Program Manager and behavior expert.
“At Subaru, we partner nationwide to support shelters finding homes for pets,” stated Scott Farabee, Director, San Francisco Zone, Subaru of America. “That’s why we have partnered with Berkeley Humane to not just highlight animals who need to be adopted, but also help make sure the pets and their people have the skills they need to be the best possible pet parents.”
All courses are free. Preregistration is required for these live presentations: www.berkeleyhumane.org/make-a-dogs-day.
The 2021 Berkeley Humane Make a Dog’s Day schedule is:
8:00 AM
How to Make Your Dog Happy (According to Science)
Learn how to make your dog happier, less likely to have behavior issues, and more likely to have a great relationship with you! We will share lots of tips to improve the human-animal bond and explain the fun science that backs them up. Presented by Zazie Todd, PhD, pet behavior expert and award-winning author of Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy.
10:00 AM
Don’t Bite the Boss! Getting your pet ready for the workplace.
Going back to your pet friendly workplace? Learn why preparation and some special training is important to make sure your dog has fun (and does not get fired)! Presented by Nancy Frensley, Berkeley Humane’s Senior Training Manager.
12:00 PM
Integrating Training Tricks into your Daily Walks
Do you want to entertain the neighborhood kids? Perhaps build confidence in a shy dog? Learn to control an unruly dog? Using this new approach to create structure in your daily walks can help a wide spectrum of temperament types. Presented by Francis Metcalf, dog behavior expert and founder of the Canine Circus School in Oakland.
2:00 PM
Pet Photography Tips and Tricks
Amazing pet photos on Instagram don’t just happen! Learn insider secrets from a professional including key tricks for framing, lighting, and snapping pictures with attention-getting adorableness. Your Instagram friends will be thoroughly impressed! Presented by Mark Rogers, one of the Bay Area’s most sought-after pet photographers.
4:00 PM
How Does Your Dog Learn Best?
A trained dog is a happy dog because with training comes confidence, but how does your dog take in information? Dogs learn in a variety of ways, often similar ways as people! To ensure a lifetime of reinforcing positive behavior, you must first understand how your dog thinks and learns. Presented by Carly Skonnord, Berkeley Humane's Pet Program Manager.
6:00 PM
Separation! Tips on returning to the office without your pet.
Are you returning to the office? Schedule changes can be difficult on pets and their people. Preparing now will help you and your dog successfully adjust to a new routine. Presented by Nancy Frensley, Berkeley Humane’s Senior Training Manager.
ABOUT SUBARU
For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets. About Subaru Love Promise: The Subaru Love Promise is just that. A promise. It’s a promise to do right by our community by partnering with nonprofit education, health, community, environment, and animal organizations – to set Subaru apart through our deeds and the deeds of our partners. To be unlike any other car company by doing what is right and good, just for the sake of doing it.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill production plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company’s vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $190 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 40,000 volunteer hours. As a company Subaru believes it’s important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it’s the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of a dedicated and talented volunteer and staff team, Berkeley Humane intakes animals from municipals shelters around the Bay Area who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, enrichment and lots of love. www.berkeleyhumane.org
