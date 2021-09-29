US-41 detour in Houghton expected to end Oct. 1

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

September 29, 2021 - The detour currently in place at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project on US-41 in Houghton is expected to end Oct. 1.

Northbound US-41 traffic has been detoured onto Cliff Drive around the north side of the Michigan Technological University (MTU) campus. Normal traffic is expected to resume Friday, Oct. 1, in the MTU campus area. The last segment of work for this season, on the west end of the MTU campus near Pearl Street, is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

The detour was originally expected to be lifted earlier this fall, but unexpected issues, including utility and water main conflicts, delayed the traffic shift.

MDOT is investing $9 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work includes converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. Work will be suspended for the winter and be completed in fall 2022.

For more information about the project, please visit the project website.