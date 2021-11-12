Microsoft Gold Partner, Forsyte I.T. Solutions, Launches Guardian 365 Managed Security Services
-- 24x7 managed threat detection and prevention from the award-winning Forsyte I.T. Solutions team --
It is not if you get attacked, it is when you get attacked. Guardian 365 will help recognize and prevent these threats against your environment.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As security threats climb to record highs, organizations are looking at managing sprawling environments with unsettling concerns.
— Chuck McBride, CEO of Forsyte I.T. Solutions
There is panic within many organizations and people are waking up to the need for advanced security measures beyond what they currently hold today. Security awareness is a step in the right direction, leading to prioritizing security projects before others to protect valuable assets, such as people, data, and infrastructure.
As a Microsoft Gold Partner and 2021 Microsoft US Partner Winner, Forsyte I.T. Solutions has become a household name to many US-based organizations as a trusted service provider. As such, Forsyte has worked for years to create secure environments for its clients and protect organizations with a zero-trust approach.
This month, Forsyte announces the general availability of its managed security services with the launch of Guardian 365. Guardian 365 is a highly touted managed security service provided by Forsyte as an advanced, automated security management tool and Forsyte team. The purpose is to deploy a robust security model for organizations and manage it 24x7, allowing every organization in the United States an opportunity to benefit from expert managed security services around the clock.
Partnering with a managed services provider allows organizations access to managed security support and routine audits to triple-check the posture of security. Bundling Guardian 365’s proprietary monitoring tools and services into an affordable, annual package optimizes achieves security goals while keeping costs lower than if developing, monitoring, and managing such an endeavor in-house.
Guardian 365 managed security includes:
• Microsoft 365 security assessment and security score generation
• Deployment of necessary M365 workloads for security optimization
• 24x7 security protection, monitoring, and remediation
• Regularly emailed security alerts and reporting
• Access to your customized security dashboard, on-demand
• Audit checks and assessments for lower cyber insurance costs
• Access to Forsyte’s security support desk 8 am-8 pm EST
• and much more.
"Something as simple as enabling MFA (free with Microsoft Security solutions) can prevent 99 percent of credential theft." - Microsoft
Security operations is a full-time job and Guardian works around the clock as a partner against cybercrime. To learn more about Guardian 365, visit https://forsyteit.com/guardian365. Schedule a demo and see how adding this valuable resource can help you ramp up your security efforts.
