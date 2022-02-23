Microsoft Gold Partner, Forsyte, receives coveted Microsoft Identity & Access Management Advanced Specialization
Known for helping Microsoft clients with identity and security initiatives, Forsyte was awarded an important designation showcasing its expertise in this area.
Managing identities should be central to your security operations.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world of heightened security threats and barrage of cyberattacks, working with a partner experienced in cyber security is critical. However, choosing the right partner can be tricky, especially if you're new to their partner operations. Microsoft first instituted the Microsoft Gold Partner designation so customers could distinguish partners excelling in areas of Microsoft technical support services; those demonstrating expert knowledge in specific areas of operations. Though these designations showcase the level of expertise a partner has with various Microsoft solution services, Microsoft realized the need for advanced specializations to showcase a deeper level of expertise across disciplines.
— Chris Irwin - Partner & CTO, Forsyte I.T. Solutions
Microsoft values the work of partners and has developed the Microsoft Identity and Access Management Advanced Specialization to demonstrate the deep identity knowledge, expertise, and experience of Microsoft Gold Partners. This is measured by a partner's ability to deliver extensive, successful deployments of Microsoft identity workloads with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) and serves as another stamp of approval for such partners, like Forsyte I.T. Solutions (Forsyte).
Forsyte is a Microsoft Gold Partner dedicated to the security of clients everywhere. As part of its security and identity focus, Forsyte was an early adopter of digital transformation initiatives and has served organizations in the Education, Government, Healthcare, and Commercial industries for years. With the rise of sophisticated security threats came the need for stronger, more protective security measures, and identity has always been a key focus for the team. Today, Microsoft refers to such focus as the Microsoft Zero Trust model.
The Zero Trust model or framework is more like a mindset. The idea is to place identity at the center of an organization's security structure, verifying every user access and connection across an organization's digital estate. Most organizations are tasked with securing a hybrid environment on-prem and cloud, and the Zero Trust model is key to managing that infrastructure. Securing devices, apps, infrastructure, and data all rest on the job of IT to secure and with the Zero Trust framework, the motto is to never trust and always verify every user action.
Considering the various network interactions, it's easy to see the complexities of managing both internal and external users, such as partners, suppliers, vendors, and user behaviors. In a world of remote users, this grows increasingly complex and without the proper partner, could go very wrong. Working remotely is here to stay - gone are the days of strictly on-prem segments and it is critical to provide a secure, managed, and cost-effective experience for the success of all organizations. The work from anywhere, from any device option, is good to the user, but to the IT personnel in charge of managing such options, is scary.
Microsoft reported "a 300% increase in identity-related attacks [in 2020], and [that] customers are looking for reliable partners and new ways to proactively protect and monitor the security of IP and customer data to safeguard businesses. The Identity and Access Management advanced specialization is designed to help customers identify which partners have the technical capabilities and proven experience in deploying Microsoft Identity workloads with Azure AD."
Microsoft is dedicated to pair customers with Microsoft Gold Partners who earn advanced specializations, and Forsyte is proud to be among that list. If your organization is looking for a stronger approach to managed security, please reach out to the team at Forsyte. With top-notch customer service, best-in-class engineers, and award-winning support staff, it's easy to see why Forsyte has been chosen to help some of the largest organizations for user count in the country for years.
