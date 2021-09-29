MOLAA’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY GALA TO PAY TRIBUTE TO JAIME JARRIN, THE LA DODGERS AND RENOWNED ARTIST DR. JUDITH F. BACA
The Museum will be kicking off it’s silver anniversary with a major gala on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at MOLAA’s Robert Gumbiner Sculpture and Events Garden.
Our 2021 Gala will kick start a year celebrating MOLAA’s support of artists, arts education, cultural and community events, and collaborations with the museums and arts organizations around the world.”LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 25 years, the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) has showcased some of the world’s brightest artists and has brought arts education directly to the community. The Museum will be kicking off it’s silver anniversary with a major gala on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at MOLAA’s Robert Gumbiner Sculpture and Events Garden. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place to welcome guests safely into the venue.
— Lourdes I. Ramos, Ph.D., President & CEO of MOLAA
“MOLAA is celebrating its first twenty-five years as the nation’s leading museum of Latin American and Latinx art – realizing the founding vision of Dr. Robert Gumbiner,” said Lourdes I. Ramos, Ph.D., President & CEO of MOLAA, who has led the institution successfully for the past four years. “Our 2021 MOLAA Gala will kick start a full year celebrating MOLAA’s support of artists, arts education, cultural and community events, and collaborations with the museums and arts organizations around the world. Artists, community members, MOLAA Board of Directors, members, staff, docents, volunteers, and sponsors – have all made it possible for the Museum to lead and thrive during this quarter of a century. I invite the public to join us in this celebration!”
MOLAA thanks and recognizes the support of the sponsors who have joined the celebration of the Gala: AltaMed and Robert Gumbiner Foundation - Diamond Sponsors; Hyundai Motor of America and The Boeing Company – Platinum Sponsors; Bank of America – Gold Sponsor; Port of Long Beach – Silver Sponsor; Dr. Robert Braun and Joan Friedman, Ph.D., Zach and Barbara Horowitz, Hope Miller, Don Temple Storage and Farmers & Merchants Bank – Bronze Sponsors; and TGIS Catering, Vena Cava Winery, Santo Tomás Winery and Sauza Tequila – In-Kind Sponsors. To join in the celebration as Sponsor or more information about the event, please contact Michelle Klein, Director of Philanthropy at Gala@molaa.org or call 562-216-4137.
“It is an honor to work with our fellow Gala Committee members to support MOLAA’s 25th Anniversary Gala and the Honorees to celebrate their achievements and their impact in the Latino and Latin American communities,” shared Sofia Riley and Mark Taylor, MOLAA’s 25th Anniversary Gala Co-Chairs.
The MOLAA Gala Committee is committed to making every detail of this event memorable including a special concert by the internationally renowned Latino, rock, and hip-hop band from Los Angeles, Ozomatli. And, elevating the experience even more, thanks to a collaboration with the Santo Tomás Winery in Baja California, Mexico and Sauza Tequila, the winery will introduce its own celebratory wine and Tequila bottles featuring the concept and vision of renowned designer Sami Hayek. Hayek's inspiration for the wine bottle comes from population density in the largest cities in Latin America, and as for the Tequila, the designer will oversee both the design and the product itself.
The 25th Anniversary Gala will also celebrate the accomplishments of LA-based and world-renowned heroes through its anticipated LEGADO Awards. This year’s honorees are Jaime Jarrín, the Hall of Fame broadcaster who has been the Spanish language broadcast voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for almost 62 years, who will receive the LEGADO Lifetime Achievement Award; the World Series Champions Los Angeles Dodgers will be recipients of the LEGADO Community Commitment Award for their support to multiple Latino communities in the US and abroad; and artist and activist Dr. Judith F. Baca whose significant contributions to the art world, muralism and the community of Los Angeles through activism have made her worthy of the LEGADO: A Legacy for the Arts award, who currently has a retrospective exhibition at MOLAA.
“Being honored for the work that gives me such great pleasure and which connects the Spanish speaking community to the best team in baseball is a special joy,” said Jaime Jarrín in response to being honored with the Legado Lifetime Achievement Award. “This award presented by the Museum of Latin American Art makes it even sweeter. I look forward to celebrating on November 13 in Long Beach, and, hopefully, another celebration before that day!”
In response to receiving the MOLAA Legado Community Commitment Award Los Angeles Dodgers President & CEO, Stan Kasten said, “From the time Walter O'Malley envisioned our coming to Los Angeles, the Dodgers have known the importance of a profound relationship to the Latino community, especially here in Southern California. Our connection has shown itself in so many ways, from Fernandomania all the way to this year's celebration of "Los Dodgers". We are so pleased to be recognized for our community commitment by MOLAA and to be included with the founding mother of mural art in Los Angeles, Judy Baca, and our beloved Jaime Jarrin.”
ABOUT MOLAA
The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California and serves the Greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the pioneering museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latinx art.
MOLAA expands the knowledge and appreciation of modern and contemporary Latin American and Latin art through its collection, innovative exhibitions, stimulating educational programs and engaging cultural events.
MOLAA is located at 628 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA. For more information call 562.437.1689 or write to info@molaa.org
