Rutland Barracks / Negligent Operation / Arrest on Warrant
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B404020
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 29, 2021, at approximately 1250 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4E, Killington, Vermont
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Victoria Reaser
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 29, 2021, at approximately 1250 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, were patrolling the area of US RT 4 in the area of the Killington flats, when they observed a motor vehicle violation.
As the Trooper turned around, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles, and left the traveled portion of the roadway at US RT 4 and Wardwell Road in an attempt to elude the police vehicle. No pursuit was initiated by the state police.
Through investigation it was determined Victoria Reaser had driven in a negligent manner. It was also learned Reaser had an active in-state warrant.
Reaser was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Reaser was given a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on December 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM for the charge of Negligent Operation. Reaser was subsequently transported to the Rutland Superior Court to be presented to a Judicial Official.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $200.00 (warrant)
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/2021, at 10:00 AM (negligent operation)
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.