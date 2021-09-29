Rutland Barracks / Negligent Operation / Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B404020

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 29, 2021, at approximately 1250 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4E, Killington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation / Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Victoria Reaser

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgewater, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 29, 2021, at approximately 1250 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, were patrolling the area of US RT 4 in the area of the Killington flats, when they observed a motor vehicle violation.

As the Trooper turned around, the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles, and left the traveled portion of the roadway at US RT 4 and Wardwell Road in an attempt to elude the police vehicle. No pursuit was initiated by the state police.

Through investigation it was determined Victoria Reaser had driven in a negligent manner. It was also learned Reaser had an active in-state warrant.

Reaser was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Reaser was given a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on December 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM for the charge of Negligent Operation. Reaser was subsequently transported to the Rutland Superior Court to be presented to a Judicial Official.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $200.00 (warrant)

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/6/2021, at 10:00 AM (negligent operation)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.