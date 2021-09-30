fusionZONE Announces Acquisition of Lead Revenue

fusionZONE logo

Acquisition Creates Multi-Vertical Comprehensive Digital Marketing Solutions Company

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fusionZONE, a leading provider of high-converting digital marketing solutions to automotive and powersports dealerships across the nation, announces the acquisition of Lead Revenue, a digital marketing solutions provider in the construction, finance, professional, and home services industries. Construction industry veteran and Chief Executive Officer of The Pavement Group, Brian Hess, will also be joining the Board of Directors of the combined entity as a result of the acquisition.

fusionZONE will leverage Lead Revenue's technological know-how, unparalleled digital playbook, and cutting-edge marketing strategies to help its dealer partners reduce their price per click, become more visible on Google, and grow organically.

“Our team could not be happier about this deal,” said Lead Revenue CEO and Founder, Brett Sutherlin – who will remain with Lead Revenue as its CEO and serve as Chief Digital Strategist for the combined entity. “We believe by joining forces with fusionZONE, we can create a digital marketing offering that is unsurpassed by anyone else in the industry. Our clients will receive unparalleled support, tried and true technology, and a new suite of products to enhance their businesses.”

“Lead Revenue’s digital sales expertise, coupled with its exceptional knowledge of social media marketing, PPC advertising, and search engine optimization, makes it an ideal partner for us,” said Ed Barton, CEO of fusionZONE. “We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this acquisition will provide for our clients and are thrilled to have Brett and Brian as part of the leadership team.”

The acquisition also combines Sutherlin’s 25 years in the automotive industry, including 15 in automotive digital marketing, with Barton’s nearly 30 years of operational, financial and technology leadership, including nearly 10 years in construction and home services.

For more information on the acquisition, contact (888) 576-1136.

About fusionZONE

fusionZONE is an award-winning digital marketing solutions provider that helps dealerships throughout the United States improve their online presence and generate sales. Since its founding in 2009, the company has always been deliberately different, using its unique blend of technical prowess and proprietary tools to build a nationwide network of dealer partners.

To learn more about fusionZONE, visit www.fusionzone.com

About Lead Revenue

Lead Revenue is a full-service digital marketing agency that provides blogging, PPC advertising, social media management, and SEO services to organizations in a broad range of industries. Its leadership team has more than 20 years of experience in the marketing space.

Lead Revenue uses its technological know-how and its arsenal of state-of-the-art tools to deliver exceptional results for its clients.

To learn more about Lead Revenue, visit www.leadrevenue.com