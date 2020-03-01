FZA Digital, LLC Debuts Connect 24/7 Live Chat Feature

FZA Digital's Connect 24/7 Live Chat

24/7 Live Chat: Real People. Real Leads. Real Time.

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FZA Digital, LLC debuts Connect, a human-operated 24/7 live chat service. Connect is powered by real people in real time to leverage real results and enables small business owners the opportunity to host authentic conversations that can elevate the customer service experience and increase sales.

Ed Barton, CEO, shared, "While AI is getting better, a pure bot solution will not give the response necessary when dealing with complex sales processes or situations. Connect allows for live chat functionality or co-chat features to support the customer quickly and authentically; Connect works on any website, in any industry, and can be tailored with your branding to drive your desired outcome."

Whether you’re a solopreneur, a growing small business or a full-scale national enterprise, Connect 24/7 live chat offers a golden opportunity to increase sales and drive conversions; all without compromising the integrity that may come from automating your customer relationships.

"As humans, we instinctively know when we are talking to a chatbot. Nuance in language can lead to the frustrating back and forth while an 'AI' tries to figure out what a customer is trying to find out. Unlike AI, humans will continue to have a unique advantage for many years to come," added Alex Papadopulos, CTO.

In addition to providing concierge-style, premium customer service, Connect offers a unique opportunity to forge a one-on-one connection with interested customers at the moment of interest. Whether it’s 10 pm or 3 am, Connect 24/7 live chat hosts are ready and capable of closing, giving you more time to do what you love.

About FZA Digital, LLC:

FZA Digital, LLC is a full-service, progressive digital marketing services provider.





