Update on erosion/rock slide repair work on Casper Mountain Road

CASPER - We're still working on stabilizing the slide on WYO 251 (Mountain Road). Work should resume Tuesday, Sept. 28.

As you can see by the photo, the slide area extends far down the side of the hill from the road, nearly to the Bridle Trail. If you look through the trees, you can see the trail.

Because of the proximity of our work to the trail, Natrona County Parks Department has closed Bridle Trail until our work is completed. Additionally, Rotary Park has closed.

As of today (Sept. 27), we're hoping to be finished in about a week, however, that is no guarantee. It will depend on whether there is further erosion or other issues that will slow or otherwise complicate this job. In the meantime, please don't use the trail or be in the area underneath where we're working. This is a very steep slope and anything that moves or falls has the potential to be deadly.

