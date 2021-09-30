Strategist Lori Hamilton Talks About Her Uniquely Positive Approach To Consulting With DotCom Magazine

Lori Hamilton, Founder & CEO, Prosperity Productions Prosperity Productions Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine Show

“Lean into good intentions of wanting to be the best"

People are endlessly interesting. When we give them a chance to tell their story, we can uncover amazing insights.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategist and comedian Lori Hamilton has a reputation for spreading positivity in whatever she does. This includes her strategy and research firm, Prosperity Productions. In a recent interview with DotCom CEO, Andy Jacob , Lori discusses her company’s uniquely positive approach to business consulting.“We work with people who have a high standard of excellence and are genuinely trying to make the world a better place,” Lori said.Lori goes on to elaborate on how she creates a space of curiosity and acceptance that allows her clients to open up about their goals and dreams for their company. She says that companies and their customers reveal insights when they feel like they are not only being listened to but heard and are safe to be honest about their experiences. To help companies be the best they can be for their customers; she says she tries to see the best in them. By helping them to see their own value, she can help them share that value with their audience.She and her company has generated over $3 billion in incremental income for their clients, won 59 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including multiple Best of Show Awards – Addy, Amy, Effie, Clio, as well as the coveted Burke Award for marketing communications excellence from Johnson & Johnson. In addition to their client work, they have been asked to teach insights to global organizations such as Google, Amazon, Samsung, Accenture, MetLife, ConAgra, and more than 10 of the largest marketing and communications firms in the world.You can watch the rest of Lori’s interview with DotCom Magazine here. Client Reviews:“Wow! I mean…wow! Did you ever work with…wow…someone and just walk away…wow…stunned. More energy and enthusiasm than a team of marketers could ever muster, with walk-into-a-pole brilliant ideas coming out of her mouth one after another – like she was just chatting. Wow!” – Mark Truss, Chief Research Officer at Wunderman Thompson“I have worked with Lori on numerous projects and have found her to be a first-rate researcher. She is inventive in designing studies and guides. She is a truly gifted interviewer who can elicit gems from any respondent, no matter how shy or difficult. And she does a great job of finding and illuminating insights. As a bonus, she’s very collaborative and always fun to work with.” – Hope Picker, VP, Insights at JPMorgan Chase & Co.About Lori:As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 59 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications, NYU Business School, Pace University.

Uniquely Positive Approach by Lori Hamilton