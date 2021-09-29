Be Cyber Smart: Attend Free Cybersecurity Webinars and Shred Your Private Information in October; SCDCA announces Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 Coverage

COLUMBIA, S.C. – If you use the internet for finance management, shopping, social media or anything else, cybersecurity should be a top priority. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) invites consumers to join in celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month to learn how to keep your information safe from hackers and scammers. In celebration, SCDCA is releasing a new publication, presenting free webinars and hosting shred events throughout the month of October.

Be Informed

SCDCA’s newest publication compiles and simplifies the top cybersecurity tips and puts them all in one place. “Cybersecurity Basics” covers how to protect your files, devices, networks and your identity. It also gives tips on shopping/surfing the internet, making passwords and detecting and avoiding phishing scams. For more in-depth coverage of cybersecurity topics, register for these free webinars:

• October 5 at 10:30 a.m. – Cybersecurity Basics

• October 12 at 10:30 a.m. – Cybersecurity for Small Businesses

• October 13 at 10:30 a.m. – Financial Identity Theft and ID Theft Protection Act for Consumers

• October 19 at 10 a.m. – Security Breaches and Information Security for the Insurance Industry

• October 26 at 10:30 a.m. – Bank and Payment App Security

• October 27 at 10:30 a.m. – South Carolina Scam Update

Free Shred Days

SCDCA is also partnering with Shred360 to hold three shred events across the state:

• October 13 at North Charleston Coliseum in Lot “A”

• October 21 at Greenville Convention Center in the “Pie” Lot.

• October 27 at Shandon Baptist in Columbia at the back of the parking lot.

Each shred event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To shred your sensitive documents in a timely manner, the shred event is setup as a drive-through. Attendees are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and are limited to (3) three boxes (copy paper box or smaller) or (3) three bags (kitchen trash bag or smaller) per vehicle. There is no need to remove binder clips, paper clips, staples, rubber bands or CDs/DVDs prior to shredding.

To view the full webinar descriptions and shred day locations, head over to SCDCA’s Outreach webpage. Follow SCDCA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts for a new cybersecurity tip every weekday of October.

About SCDCA

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs aims to protect consumers from inequities in the marketplace through advocacy, complaint mediation, enforcement and education. To file a complaint or get information on consumer issues, visit www.consumer.sc.gov or call toll-free, 1 (800) 922-1594.