Chief Justice Paul Newby Continues 100 County Tour with Visit to Southeastern North Carolina

Chief Justice Paul Newby will continue a 100 county courthouse tour today through Friday during which he will visit Carteret, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, and Sampson counties. The tour began in Cherokee County in May and is expected to end in Dare County in 2022. When completed, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses from Murphy to Manteo. At each county courthouse, he greets judges and courthouse personnel to thank them for their hard work and dedication in keeping courts open this year. In 2020–2021, judges and courthouse personnel have been essential in fulfilling the Judicial Branch's constitutional "open courts" mandate to provide equal justice to all in a timely manner.

"The gracious hospitality of our folks in Southeastern North Carolina makes this leg of my tour especially meaningful," Chief Justice Newby said. "Our judges and courthouse personnel work tirelessly to keep our courthouses open and the wheels of justice turning. They are good at their jobs and they do it with a warm smile."

Media is invited to accompany Newby during each courthouse tour. Interviews, photos, and video will be permitted while the tour is in progress. The timeline and details of each visit will be announced as they become available.