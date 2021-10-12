VoDaVi Technologies LLC Partners with Innovative Maine School District in Acceleration to Wi-Fi 6

VoDaVi Technologies, an industry leading provider of Education Technology Solutions implements Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure within Southern Maine.

MAINE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies, LLC, an industry leading provider of Business & Education Technology Solutions implements Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure to enhance the wireless network capabilities to create a high-speed and responsive secure connected learning environment within Southern Maine. The school district has partnered with VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi) to design and implement an enhanced wireless network across their middle school and high school locations utilizing Aruba’s Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (APs) to provide secure connectivity and access to students and faculty utilizing school-provided Chromebooks, tablets, and other mobile devices.

"When you're considering 20-30 devices per classroom at a minimum, and large groups of students collaborating at a time, you're talking about an infrastructure that has to accommodate this significant increase in density with improved performance and reliability," said the IT director of the school district. "The Aruba Wi-Fi 6-based infrastructure VoDaVi delivered is critical to enabling this kind of 21st century learning environment that the district has envisioned."

Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of wireless connectivity. It is designed to help institutions meet the increased demands of mobile devices while reducing costs and energy consumption, while accommodating Internet of Things (IoT) multiprotocol connectivity and other digital services to make for secure and seamless learning environments.

“This school had an opportunity to capitalize on E-Rate funding to future-proof their network with the latest technology on the market and to fully support the rapid demand of reliable and secure connectivity,” said Amy Friel, President and CEO of VoDaVi. “Our goal as technology leaders aligned perfectly with those of the school district to provide both educators and learners the chance to push and explore educational possibilities without IT limitations."

Since inception, VoDaVi has provided Business Technology Solutions and Consulting to School Districts, Public Libraries, and institutions of Higher Education with services ranging from planning and design to managed services and support for networks of varying complexity and security requirements.

About VoDaVi Technologies

VoDaVi Technologies is a Women-owned business enterprise (WBE) providing Business & Education Technology Solutions, as well as Professional and Managed IT Services to businesses, school systems, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout New England. Our experts tailor individual solutions, approaches, and resources to solve organizations business problems, achieve goals, and reduce overall technology costs with a proactive, preventative approach towards IT management. VoDaVi is an authorized provider on the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) F05, F14, and S03 contracts. VoDaVi is an authorized supplier under Category 9: Equipment related to Network and Communication Services of the Blanket Massachusetts State Contract ITT72 Network Services, Communication Services, and Related Equipment. For more information and to see our full catalog of offerings please visit www.VoDaViTech.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Linked In, and Instagram, or call us directly at 866.896.1777.

About Wi-Fi and E-Rate

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s E-Rate program makes information services more affordable for schools and libraries. In recent years, the FCC refocused E-Rate from legacy telecommunications services to broadband, with a goal to significantly expand Wi-Fi access. These steps to modernize the program are helping E-Rate keep pace with the need for increased Internet access within these learning environments. In recent years, the FCC refocused E-Rate from legacy telecommunications services to broadband, with a goal to significantly expand Wi-Fi access. These steps to modernize the program are helping E-Rate keep pace with the need for increased Internet access within schools and libraries.