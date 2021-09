Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

COUNTY: Kalamazoo

HIGHWAY: I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Michigan Avenue)

CLOSEST CITY : Kalamazoo

START DATE: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be sealing the I-94 BL bridge over Portage Creek as part of the $412,000 investment made earlier this year to repair the bridge.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will extend the life of the bridge and improve safety and ride quality for motorists.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures with traffic shifts.