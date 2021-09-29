Detours Lifted on the North Juniata Street Intersection Improvements Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett will be lifting all detours associated with the project by close of business on Thursday, September 30, on the Route 1002 (North Juniata Street) Intersection project in Hollidaysburg Borough, Blair County.

Work will continue through the project area but will be flag person controlled. Motorists are advised to use caution and allow extra time.

Also beginning on Beginning, Monday, October 4, the contractor will close Front Street and Mulberry Street access to Route 22 permanently. Full reconstruction of the Front and Mulberry Streets intersection will occur with new sidewalk, curb and drainage.

Overall work on this project consists of intersection improvements which include North Juniata Street/Allegheny Street, US 22/Allegheny Street/Newry Street, North Juniata Street/US 22, and Newry Street/Bedford Street/Wall Street. Work includes intersection realignments, traffic signal upgrades, new sidewalk and curbing, railroad grade crossing improvements, rehabilitation of the concrete arch bridge on Allegheny Street and any needed miscellaneous construction.

All work on this $3.1 million project is expected to be completed by December 2021. All work is weather dependent. Delays may be possible when traveling through the work area and motorists are advised to watch for construction equipment and personnel.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101