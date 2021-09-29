Submit Release
Delaware Public Archives Dedicates Women’s Suffrage Parade Marker

Woman's Suffrage Parade Historical Marker installed

The Delaware Public Archives is pleased to announce the installation of the second of four Historical Markers celebrating the centennial of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States providing for women’s suffrage. 

The “Women’s Suffrage Parade” marker commemorates the parade by approximately 400 suffragists as they marched from the Pennsylvania Railroad Station to the New Castle County Court House. 

The Historical Marker is located in the East Front Street Park, at the corner of N. Walnut & E. Front Streets, Wilmington, Delaware.

These markers have been installed with the support of the Delaware Women’s Suffrage Commission, in cooperation with the Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives.  The installation and presentation of these Historical Markers have been delayed due to the pandemic. 

 

Learn more about the Delaware Centennial – www.Archives.Delaware.gov/women-vote-100

 

 

