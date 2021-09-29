Col. Jason Glass named dual-status commander, leads military COVID-19 relief efforts in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Col. Jason Glass, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General, Air, was named Tennessee’s Dual-Status Commander to lead the Department of Defense’s COVID-19 support at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Twenty-three active duty service members with a Medical Response Team from the 528th Hospital Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, were activated to assist the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Tennessee Department of Health, and the Tennessee National Guard fight COVID-19. The team, which consists of four medical providers, 14 registered nurses, two respiratory therapists, and three support staff, are assisting and back-filling medical professionals and augmenting staff as they provide COVID-19 care.

Glass was previously a dual-status commander and led a federally supported mission with approximately 130 Navy and Marine Corps personnel with the 2nd Marine Division. The team supported vaccination efforts at the city-run Community Vaccination Center located at the Pipkin building at the Memphis Fairgrounds.

Dual-Status Commanders serve a critical and unique function during emergencies by commanding both National Guard and active-duty forces. They coordinate and give orders to both state and federal troops, therefore simplifying the command and control of military personnel.

Glass serves as Assistant Adjutant General, Air, for the Tennessee National Guard where he commands and ensures the readiness of Tennessee's air assets. As the most senior Air Guardsman in the state, he is responsible for the 118th Wing in Nashville, the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis, and the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville as well as other support units.