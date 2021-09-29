MDOT begins prep work for next year's $15 million rebuild of I-96 near M-6
COUNTY: Kent
HIGHWAY: I-96
CLOSEST CITY: Grand Rapids
START DATE: Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021
PROJECT DETAILS: Work this season includes temporary widening and building median crossovers to maintain traffic for next year's rebuild of eastbound and westbound I-96 between Thornapple River Drive and Whitneyville Avenue.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane and shoulder closures will be in effect through late November.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety, improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.