Nonprofit Launching Tomorrow to Encourage Women to Understand Their Investment Power

Invest for Better

OAKLAND , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invest for Better is launching its nonprofit tomorrow, Sept. 30, to encourage women around the world to understand the power of their investment assets and learn how to align their investments with their values to ensure a more just and sustainable future for everyone.

WHAT:
Invest for Better Nonprofit Launch Event

WHO:
Co-Founders Ellen Remmer and Janine Firpo

WHEN:
Thursday, September 30th at 8pm EST

WHY:
Celebrating the launch of this new venture with an event to share insights and answer questions

HOW:
Registration is FREE and can be found at investforbetter.eventbrite.com

ABOUT:
Invest for Better is a non-profit catalyzing a movement to help women demystify investing, take control of their capital, and mobilize their money for good. Invest for Better believes that through purposeful investing women will amplify their voices, create positive social change, and take the lead in building a more equitable, sustainable financial system.

For more information and to register, please visit investforbetter.eventbrite.com

Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
bprokes@rhythmcommunications.com

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education


