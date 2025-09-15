CogNet to Join Industry Leaders at NAPEO 2025 Annual Conference & Marketplace

CogNet leadership to discuss the future of PEO at highly anticipated industry conference

We are excited to share our insights on how AI and technology-driven solutions can help PEOs optimize their service delivery, scale operations and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.” — Jeff DeLoach, President & COO of CogNet

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CogNet , a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company dedicated to the Human Resource (HR) Services and Technology industry, today announced that its COO & President Jeff DeLoach and Managing Director Saleem Yusuff will attend the highly anticipated NAPEO 2025 Annual Conference & Marketplace. The event will take place from October 6–8 in Austin, Texas, and is one of the largest gatherings of PEO professionals.As the premier industry event for Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), NAPEO 2025 will bring together top executives, innovators, and thought leaders to discuss the key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of the PEO sector. CogNet’s leadership will be on-site to meet with industry professionals, media representatives, and potential partners to showcase how its cutting-edge, AI-powered HRO and BPO platforms are transforming PEO operations.“NAPEO 2025 provides an ideal platform for engaging with industry leaders about the dynamic changes affecting PEOs,” said Jeff DeLoach, President & COO of CogNet. “We are excited to share our insights on how AI and technology-driven solutions can help PEOs optimize their service delivery, scale operations and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”CogNet’s Extended Office as a Service℠ (EOaaS℠) model is at the heart of its innovative solutions, offering HR service and technology companies a scalable, efficient way to manage transactional workloads while ensuring compliance and boosting operational effectiveness. By acting as an extension of their clients’ teams, CogNet enables PEOs, and any other HR Services concerns, to go beyond traditional outsourcing and achieve both short-term success and long-term growth.Media and industry professionals are invited to meet with Jeff DeLoach and Saleem Yusuff during the event to explore the role of artificial intelligence in modern HR and workforce management. The CogNet team will be available for exclusive interviews to discuss the evolving PEO landscape and the transformative power of AI and automation.To schedule a meeting with CogNet at NAPEO 2025, please email info@cognethro.com.##About CogNetFor nearly two decades, CogNet has empowered HR service and technology companies with scalable business process solutions. Through its Extended Office as a Service℠ (EOaaS℠) model, CogNet provides customized support that enhances productivity, compliance, and profitability—all at a fraction of in-house costs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.