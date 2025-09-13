Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners Announces CEO Search Community Forums
School district to collect stakeholder input regarding future City Schools’ CEO
The week of community engagement events will kick off with a CEO Search Kickoff & Q&A Session hosted by Mayor Brandon M. Scott. The Board is interested in hearing from the community on desired attributes for the next CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools. This is an opportunity to share details with the community and answer questions about the Board’s role and the CEO search process. The public can dial in at (855)-756-7520 Ext. 125 847# on Monday Sept. 15 from 6 p.m - 7 p.m. to participate.
The CEO search community forums schedule is outlined below:
Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 6 p.m - 8 p.m. at Digital Harbor High School, 1100 Covington Street
Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Patterson High School, 100 Kane Street
Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6 p.m - 8 p.m. at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 1400 W Cold Spring Lane
Friday, Sept. 19, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Furley Elementary School, 4633 Furley Avenue
Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Calvin M. Rodwell Elementary Middle School, 4505 Liberty Heights Avenue
Thursday, Sept. 25, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. (A link to this virtual event will be shared closer to the date.)
After the community forums conclude, Alma will use the feedback collected to develop a position description that will be posted. Simultaneously, the Board will host a media tour with local news outlets to discuss outcomes of the forums, updates on the CEO search process, and answer questions from the community-at-large.
”The Board of School Commissioners is thrilled to move forward with the district’s CEO search timeline,” said City Schools Board Chair Robert Salley. “We look forward to meeting with the community at these forums and gatherings. The key learnings and data gathered from these events will be the foundation for developing the most impactful CEO candidate profile that clearly communicates City Schools’ needs.”
The CEO candidate profile resulting from the community events will be launched by the end of October 2025. The district’s new chief executive officer is scheduled to begin their term on July 1, 2026.
For general questions or information regarding the CEO Search and timeline, please email ceosearch@bcps.k12.md.us or visit www.baltimorecityschools.org/page/ceo-search.
# # #
About the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners
The Baltimore Board of School Commissioners establishes and approves the policies that govern the Baltimore City Public Schools system. The Board consists of 12 members: 9 members appointed by the Mayor of Baltimore City, 2 members elected by the residents of Baltimore City, and one elected student commissioner. Its mission is to provide a quality education that focuses on the total development of each child, equipping all students with the skills and academic foundation needed to contribute to our changing society. To learn more about the Baltimore Board of School Commissioners and the Baltimore City Public Schools, follow us on social media - @BaltCitySchools on X, Facebook, and Instagram – or visit us online at www.baltimorecityschools.org.
About Baltimore City Public Schools
Serving approximately 76,000 students, Baltimore City Public Schools is committed to providing a world-class education through its Portrait of a Graduate, which addresses the critical areas of student wholeness, academics, and staff leadership. City Schools aims to create learning communities where our students will learn, grow, and graduate from our high schools college and career ready, and equipped to succeed wherever their life may take them.
