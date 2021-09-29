St. Albans Barracks/Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A203826
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/28/21 @ 1245 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Terrace, Swanton
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Joshua Quilliam
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 28, 2021, at approximately 1245 hours, State Police St. Albans received a call for a welfare check on Sunset Terrace in the Town of Swanton, VT.
Vermont State Police responded and determined that several hours prior, 33-year-old Joshua Quilliam assaulted another family member. Quilliam was located at his residence in the Village of Swanton, VT. State Police cited Quilliam to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1300 hours, to answer the charge of Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2021 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin Count Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.