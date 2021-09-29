Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A203826

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Eric Patno                         

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  09/28/21 @ 1245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunset Terrace, Swanton

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Quilliam                                                 

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Swanton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On September 28, 2021, at approximately 1245 hours, State Police St. Albans received a call for a welfare check on Sunset Terrace in the Town of Swanton, VT.

Vermont State Police responded and determined that several hours prior, 33-year-old Joshua Quilliam assaulted another family member.  Quilliam was located at his residence in the Village of Swanton, VT.  State Police cited Quilliam to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1300 hours, to answer the charge of Domestic Assault.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 29, 2021 @ 1300 hours            

COURT:  Franklin Count Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

