Sunkissedcoconut Shares Four Ways of Wearing Sweatshirt in Style
Four ways of Wearing Sweatshirt in Style by sunkissedcoconut.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For this article, let's collectively agree on the fact that sweatshirts are probably the most comfortable invention of mankind in terms of clothing. After all, who doesn’t want to roam around with a hot cup of coffee wearing their sweatshirts in winters (dreamy indeed), sweatshirts are everyone’s favorite. Even a corporate person with sharp dress sense, once in a while struggling around in comfy sweatshirts feels like pure bliss. Hence, let’s give this clothing item the kind of addressing it needs and find more new fun ways to carry it. Here are some of the ways to wear sweatshirts with style.
● Parka Jacket With a sweatshirt
Pair a sweatshirt with a parka jacket to protect from the wind, rain, and cold in style this winter. The combination is not only warm and functional, but it can also look attractive and sophisticated. Just remember to keep everything modern and tidy to pull off the aesthetic. Pair a black sweatshirt with a black parka for a subtle look. For a smart-casual style, pair the top with a pair of drawstring slacks or tailored trousers.
● Denim Jacket With a sweatshirt
A sweatshirt paired with a denim jacket is a great approach to produce a casual and chic style. Although there are many other sorts of denim jackets to pick from for this ensemble, a blue choice works particularly well and can be worn with a variety of styles. For a smart-casual look, pair the jacket with a white or grey hooded sweatshirt. Finish off the look with a pair of skinny jeans and a pair of sneakers.
● Under a Leather Jacket
It's fine to stick to the more familiar territory if you're not sold on the high-low mix (it's not for everyone). Season after season, a leather jacket and sweatshirt combo are some of those low-octane combinations that work.
“Sweatshirts have substantially improved in terms of quality and fit,” says Alex Field, Reiss head of menswear design. As a result, men are looking for well-fitting, well-made casual designs that can be worn in a variety of settings. Whether it's to the gym or to complete a stunning off-duty ensemble.”
Carry a black jacket and black or indigo trousers as a base, layer several colored sweatshirts underneath outerwear and pair them with a pair of sneakers.
● Coat with sweatshirt
A coat is always a fantastic choice when it comes to staying warm while appearing attractive. As a result, most gentlemen have it in their closets. However, while many men understand how to wear their coat for formal occasions and functions, they are less familiar with how to wear it for informal looks. This double-breasted coat, despite its sharp and sophisticated appearance, can work surprisingly well for a laid-back weekend style. To help loosen things up, all you need is a sweatshirt. On the next chilly Sunday, pair a white sweatshirt with a black or brown coat for a casually chic appearance. Remember to complete the look with other relaxed pieces like loose-fitting jeans and sneakers.
Moreover, these styles are unisex, and a person of any gender can carry these cool and funky attires. Do checkout sunkissedcoconut for more ideas.
