NDCS teammates honored for outstanding service

September 28, 2021(Lincoln, Neb.) – From a pair of team members honored for their volunteer work in the community to another who helped save a life on the roadway – those staff members and 32 others were honored for outstanding service to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) and the state. Presentations were made across 11 different categories during the department’s annual awards ceremony.

“The awards represent individual acts of leadership, innovation, community commitment, customer service and more,” noted NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “We have outstanding staff members who perform great work every day. This event is an opportunity to celebrate that success, in front of peers and other leaders from across the agency.”

Awards were presented by Dir. Frakes at the Lancaster Extension Education Center on September 24. This year, there were recipients from each of the agency’s 10 facilities, plus Central Office and Pharmacy. Award categories included: Team Members of the Year, Supervisors/Managers of the Year, Leadership, Community Service, In the Line of Duty, Outstanding Ambassador, Innovation, Customer Focused, One Team/One Vision, Excellence in Mentoring, and Special Teams Member.

“We have members of our nursing and pharmacy staff who put a tremendous amount of work into providing vaccinations to the incarcerated population as well as teammates. There are others who lead by example and consistently perform at the highest level in their specific areas. We could not do the work that we do as an agency without those individuals,” remarked Dir. Frakes.

NDCS has recognized outstanding leaders within the agency since 1992. Criteria for each award varies and nominations are solicited from across NDCS. Last year, award recipients were selected, but the ceremony itself was canceled due to COVID. Addressing this year’s crowd, Dir. Frakes pointed out that successful management of the virus was due in large part to the dedicated efforts of staff.

“We are a 24/7 operation which places significant demands on those who work in this field. There is no doubt about that. But, in the midst of the pandemic, our team members rose to the occasion, without fanfare or public recognition -- all in an effort to keep people safe and healthy.”

Dir. Frakes acknowledged while COVID and reduced staffing remain key challenges, those issues don’t distract from the amazing work performed by staff. “It is because of those issues that we find people stepping up in tremendous ways. Those staff members serve as role models for others to follow.”

List of 2021 NDCS Employee Annual Award recipients

Team Members of the Year: Sarah Balcom, Staff Advocacy & Victim Services Coordinator, Central Office; Berlynda Barnes, Corporal, WEC; Davarius Foreman, Corporal, LCC; Caitlyn McIlvain, Administrative Specialist, NCCW; Ashley Montgomery, Case Manager, OCC; Lourdes O’Hara, Corporal, TSCI; Michael Thomsen, Electrician, NSP; Noah White, Corporal, DEC; Jessica Whittington, Corporal, CCC-O

Supervisors/Managers of the Year: Linda Bos, Human Resources Manager, Central Office; Kory Bourquin, Lieutenant, NSP; Doug Diltz, Agency Security Administrator, Central Office; Maksim Kishchun, Lieutenant, DEC; Phillip McClymont, Captain, OCC; Eric Portiner, Lieutenant, NCCW; Teresa Royer, Director of Nursing, DEC; Crystal Toth, Unit Case Manager, CCC-O; Jonathan Watt, Unit Manager, CCC-L

Leadership Award: James Donahue, Lieutenant, OCC; Lorna Ellinger, Unit Caseworker, CCC-L; Steven Fannon, Programs Administrator, Central Office; Tanita Troester, Director of Nursing, NCCW; Loretta Wells, Warden, NCYF

Community Service Award: Sam Franklin, Administrative Specialist, Central Office; Paula Sparks, Administrative Technician, Central Office

In the Line of Duty Award: Carla Jorgens, Corporal, CCC-L

Outstanding Ambassador: Tammie Munoz, Corporal, CCC-O

Innovation Award: Rebecca Renken, Office Specialist, LCC

Customer Focused Award: Kevin Wilken, Administrative Programs Officer, TSCI

One Team/One Vision Award: Adam Crabbe, Director of Pharmacy, Pharmacy; Jude Dean, Infection Control Risk Management Nurse, Central Office; Brandy Kennec, Utilization Review Nurse, Central Office; Sierra Wimmer, Administrative Programs Officer, Central Office

Excellence in Mentoring Award: Isaac Berry, Facility Maintenance Specialist, NCCW

Special Teams Member: Austin LeCalsey, Corporal, OCC

NDCS Facility List

Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L)

Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O)

Diagnostic & Evaluation Center (DEC)

Lincoln Correctional Center (LCC)

Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW)

Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility (NCYF)

Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP)

Omaha Correctional Center (OCC)

Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSC)

Work Ethic Camp (WEC)